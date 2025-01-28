The BBQ Bible

With sales of over 1.3 million copies and an IACP/Julia Child Cookbook Award to its name, The Barbecue! Bible is an indispensable reference for grill lovers. It includes over 500 recipes ranging from seafood and vegetarian options to literal meat and potatoes, all guaranteed to please. This premium edition is also filled with full-color photography covering prep, ingredients, techniques, and finished dishes, and also includes a section with FAQs, tips, and quick solutions to common mistakes. Bound by hand in black bonded leather.